Nora Fatehi flaunts her killer dance moves in 'Zaalima Coca Cola' song

Nora Fatehi's dance number "Zaalima Coca Cola" from her upcoming film "Bhuj: The Pride of India" is finally out now.

With in few hours of its release, the song has received thunderous response from her fans.

#NoraFatehi #ZalimaCocaCola #norafatehidancevideo #bhujtheprideofindia