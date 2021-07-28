Baby rescued from hot car in North Las Vegas

A man was arrested in North Las Vegas last month after police officers rescued a baby from inside of a vehicle.
The man was reportedly gambling in a nearby casino.
A man was arrested in North Las Vegas last month after police officers rescued a baby from inside of a vehicle.
The man was reportedly gambling in a nearby casino.
A 25-year-old Henderson woman was arrested July 9 after Las Vegas police officers rescued her dog named Rio from a locked vehicle.
Las Vegas police say they helped rescue another dog from a dangerously hot car.