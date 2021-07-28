Joseph 'Dusty' Hill, ZZ Top Bassist, Dead at 72

News of Hill's death emerged and was confirmed on July 28.

The cause of the iconic bassist's death has not been revealed.

ZZ Top band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard released a statement in reaction to the news.

We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX.

, ZZ Top Statement, via 'Variety'.

We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top.’ , ZZ Top Statement, via 'Variety'.

We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’, ZZ Top Statement, via 'Variety'.

You will be missed greatly, amigo, ZZ Top Statement, via 'Variety'.

ZZ Top played earlier this month without Hill for the first time in 50 years.

A statement cited Hill's need for medical attention "to address a hip issue" as the reason he missed the show.

Per Dusty’s request the show must go on!, ZZ Top Statement, via 'Variety'.

Hill's first performance with ZZ Top occurred in Texas in 1970.

The band became a major concert attraction by the end of the decade.

In 1994, ZZ Top left Warner Bros.

And signed with RCA Records for a deal worth $35 million.

ZZ Top was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ten years later in 2004