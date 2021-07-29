Man who killed 20-month-old gets early parole

In 1999 a man was charged with first-degree murder by torture in the death of a 20-month-old baby.
He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
In 1999 a man was charged with first-degree murder by torture in the death of a 20-month-old baby.
He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
After releasing multiple blockbusters per year for much of the 2010s, Dwayne Johnson hasn’t been seen in theaters for over 18..
A vulnerable OAP was "brainwashed" by scammers who convinced her they were in a relationship and fleeced her of £20,000 - before..
San Diego Comic-Con 2021, the second Comic-Con@Home edition of the beloved pop culture event, kicks off its three-day run..