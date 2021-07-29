Watch the Stars of Outer Banks Hilariously Get Quizzed on How Well They Know Each Other
Watch the Stars of Outer Banks Hilariously Get Quizzed on How Well They Know Each Other

When Outer Banks's first season ended with a lot of high-stakes drama - John B and Sara on their way to the Bahamas to hunt for the gold, the Pogues thinking the duo drowned at sea - we knew season two was going to be explosive.

Lucky for us, Netflix delivered, and the crew return with even more on-the-edge-of-your-seat adventure and drama than we ever could have anticipated.

Ahead of the season two premiere, we virtually sat down with the tight-knit crew as they went head-to-head in trivia to see just how well they really know each other.

The cast were quizzed on everything from the person who has a lightning-bolt-shaped scar .

.

.

.

.

.

To the cast member who studied ballet.

Unsurprisingly, the group proved that they are without a doubt Pogues for life.

Watch it all in the video above, and check out Outer Banks when season two premieres Friday, July 30, on Netflix!