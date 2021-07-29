Katie Sturino recreates celebrity style moments with her hashtag #SuperSizeTheLook

Katie Sturino is the founder of Megababe, a popular body care product line.author of Body Talk: How to Embrace Your Body and Start Living Your Best Life and a sartorial superstar.But Sturino is perhaps best known for creating a counter-narrative for plus-size women who have too often been stigmatized in fashion.Sturino uses her Instagram to recreate iconic celebrity style moments for her 625,000 followers.Her hashtag #SupersizeTheLook showcases her recreating celebrity looks and calling out brands that don't make extended sizes.It's not about "who wore it better" so much as it's about celebrating that every body looks good."THIS WOMAN!

I love her.

And I love that our midriffs look totally different but both are beautiful," Sturino said of Jennifer Lopez.For a beach look, Sturino recreated model Amelia Gray's headscarf, bikini and jean shorts ensemble."It’s never about who wore it better, that mindset keeps us down," Sturino wrote of a zebra-print dress she wore as a dupe of Mindy Kaling's