Teenager earns $20,000 after sharing ‘perfect’ Doritos chip on TikTok

On July 19, 13-year-old Rylee Stuartposted a TikTok that changed her life.The video, which now has more than6 million views, shows the strange “puffy Dorito”she found in a bag of chips.“I found a puff Dorito!” Rylee captioned her video.

“Isthis valuable or should I just eat it … tell me please”.As it turns out, Rylee made the right call.

AsRylee’s video began to go viral, several commentersencouraged her to sell the chip on eBay.When she did, the bids started rushing in —and in a matter of days, the price had surgedup to a whopping $100,000.According to The Takeout, the chip was eventuallytaken off eBay, but Rylee still got her money.That’s because PepsiCo, which ownsDoritos, heard about Rylee’s story and decidedto give her $20,000 for her “perfect” chip.“All this for a Dorito,” one TikToker commented“GIRL THAT’S ICONIC,” another wrote.Rylee, for her part, had some wisdomto share from the experience.“I wasn’t expecting this,” the teen said on TikTok.

“Andit just goes to show, all the people who said, ‘Just eatit’ … Maybe think next time before you eat that chip”