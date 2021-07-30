NBA Draft Starts Thursday Night

WRTV's Brad Brown reports.
The Pacers have some big decisions to make as this week winds down.
The NBA draft started Thursday night at 8 pm.
WRTV's Brad Brown reports.
The Pacers have some big decisions to make as this week winds down.
The NBA draft started Thursday night at 8 pm.
Join USA TODAY Sports during the night for all the latest on trades and analysis for each pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA..
Rob Powers talks to Jay Bilas to break down draft picks ahead of the NBA draft on Thursday.