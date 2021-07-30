Mercedes-AMG celebrating its anniversary in the Spa-Francorchamps 24-hour race with three exclusive GT3 special editions

For Mercedes-AMG, this year’s TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa is all about a special anniversary: 50 years ago almost to the day, the classic race at the Ardennes circuit resulted into the first major success that put the still young AMG brand onto the major motorsport stage almost overnight.

Hans Heyer and Clemens Schickentanz won their class and finished second overall with the Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG, a sensation that still has its effect on the Mercedes-AMG spirit to the present.

As homage to the legendary red saloon car that defeated the opposition with the considerably lighter race cars back in 1971, Mercedes-AMG has developed the limited edition “50 Years Legend of Spa”.

It includes all three GT3 generations that have been available since 2010.

For maximum exclusivity, the number has been limited to one of each.

Next to the iconic red livery, the three unique pieces incorporate further exclusive characteristics and specifications.

The special editions as well as a replica of the legendary Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG are on public display for the first time during this year’s 24-hour race at Spa.