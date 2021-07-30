American teacher reveals the weirdest slang terms she learned after moving to Australia

What does “slip slop slap” mean?

It’s a question on plenty of minds, thanks to one teacher’s viral TikTok.The video comes from user Kaymie Wuerfel (@kayywuerf), an American who now teaches at a school in Australia.In the video, which has more than 2.3 million views, Wuerfel shares the things she “had to learn” after moving to Australia.The majority of them are seemingly common slang terms that, to an American, sound completely nonsensical at first.The first term Wuerfel shared: “slip, slap, slop”.The term comes from a long-running health campaign, which told people to “slip on a shirt, slop on sunscreen and slap on a hat”.Then, there’s “Zooper Doopers,” which is actually just a brand of frozen popsicles that, in some regions, has become a sort of ubiquitous term.Lastly, Wuerfel expressed her confusion when the school staff told her there was an upcoming “swimming carnival” .Apparently, these events are regular swimming competitions between schools or youth groups.On TikTok, many commenters shared in Wuerfel’s initial confusion.“Please educate this non-Aussie on these terms,” one user wrote