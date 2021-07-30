Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, July 30, 2021

Additional money for SNAP participants in SC extended through end of year

Credit: WYFF
Duration: 00:24s 0 shares 1 views
Additional money for SNAP participants in SC extended through end of year
Additional money for SNAP participants in SC extended through end of year

Extra money for lower-income elderly, young and at-risk South Carolinians who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has been extended through the end of the year.

SNAP BENEFITS SUPPLEMENTS WILLCONTINUE FOR THE REST OF THEYEAR IN STHOU CAROLINA.THE FEDERALLY FUNDED BENEFITSWERE SET TO EXPIRE ON SUNDAYS INSOUTH CAROLIN IAS NO LONGERUNDER A STATE OF EMERGENCY THEGOVERNOR HENRY MCMASTER AND DSSEXTENDED THE BENEFSIT THROUGHTHE REST OF 2021 S