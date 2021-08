1 Killed, 3 Injured In Englewood Crash

One woman is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Saturday night at 73rd and Racine.

Police say around 10:45 p.m.

The three women were in a blakc nissan when it collided with a white Kia.

One of the women was thrown from the vehicle and died at the hosiptal.

The other two women and the driver of the other vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police are investigating.

No one has been cited.