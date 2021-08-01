Top 10 Worst Apologies From Video Game Companies

Game companies aren't always great at predicting how fans will react to their business decisions.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the goofiest, funniest, and most insincere apologies made by video game companies.
Game companies aren't always great at predicting how fans will react to their business decisions.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the goofiest, funniest, and most insincere apologies made by video game companies.
Game companies aren't always great at predicting how fans will react to their business decisions.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the goofiest, funniest, and most insincere apologies made by video game companies.
Our list includes THQ Nordic's AMA on 8chan, NeatherRealm's Insensitive Pride Month Challenge, Rockstar's 100 Hour Weeks, The Ubisoft Investigation and more!
Cheaters never prosper. For this list, we’ll be looking at times we found out that streamers were tipping the odds in their..
2021 has seen some amazing new video game releases and these 10 games... are not among them. For this list, we’re looking at the..