Top 10 Glitchiest Bethesda Games

For this list, we’ll be looking at the buggiest games Bethesda has published to date, with glitches ranging from goofy to game-breaking.

Nothing ruins a moment more than a bug.

Nothing ruins a moment more than a bug.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the buggiest games Bethesda has published to date, with glitches ranging from goofy to game-breaking.

Our countdown includes "Wolfenstein: Youngblood", "Fallout 76", "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim", and more!