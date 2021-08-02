Top 10 Times Olympic Athletes Cheated

For this list, we’ll be looking at times that athletes or countries reportedly unfairly tipped the odds at the Olympics and Paralympics in their favour, but were eventually caught out.

This video proves that cheaters never prosper.

This video proves that cheaters never prosper.

For this list, we’ll be looking at times that athletes or countries reportedly unfairly tipped the odds at the Olympics and Paralympics in their favour, but were eventually caught out.

Our countdown includes Tonya Harding, Boris Onischenko, Russia’s Doping Scandal, and more!