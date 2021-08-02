Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, August 2, 2021

Top 10 Times Olympic Athletes Cheated

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:21s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Times Olympic Athletes Cheated
Top 10 Times Olympic Athletes Cheated

This video proves that cheaters never prosper.

For this list, we’ll be looking at times that athletes or countries reportedly unfairly tipped the odds at the Olympics and Paralympics in their favour, but were eventually caught out.

This video proves that cheaters never prosper.

For this list, we’ll be looking at times that athletes or countries reportedly unfairly tipped the odds at the Olympics and Paralympics in their favour, but were eventually caught out.

Our countdown includes Tonya Harding, Boris Onischenko, Russia’s Doping Scandal, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Top 10 Times Athletes Had Their Medals Stripped Away

Top 10 Times Athletes Had Their Medals Stripped Away

WatchMojo

Dominique Dawes 'Not Surprised' Simone Biles Pulled Out

Newsy

Olympic gymnasts tired of being objectified swap leotards for bodysuits

Mashable