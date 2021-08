Vaccinated people have the same chance of finding a four-leaf clover as they do of catching a serious case of COVID

Vaccines are the single most effective way to prevent serious illness or death from COVID-19, but there are still what are called “breakthrough” cases.

8,200 fully vaccinated Michiganders have tested positive for coronavirus after getting their shots.

That stat often making a buzz for the wrong reasons, when in reality it shows just how effective vaccines are.