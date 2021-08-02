BJP MP misbehaves with priests, booked for abusing in Almora Temple | Oneindia News

BJP MP from Aonla in Uttar Pradesh Dharmendra Kashyap and 3 others have been booked for allegedly using abusive words and misbehaving with the priests of Jageshwar Dham; Indian researchers have predicted that India may witness a third wave of Covid-19 cases this very month in August with the peak reached by October; The Indian women's hockey team scripted history on Monday by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

