Savita Punia: Netizens hail her as the 'Wall of India' | Oneindia News

Goalkeeper Savita Punia’s heroics helped India to stun Australia 1-0 to reach their first-ever Olympics semi-finals on Monday.

India will now face Argentina in the semi-finals on Wednesday after the South Americans cleared the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012 after a 3-0 win over Germany.

#SavitaPunia #IndianWomenHockey #TokyoOlympics