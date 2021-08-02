Monday 8/2 Insider Buying Report: TNL, HTLD

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Friday, Travel + Leisure's Michael Dean Brown, made a $52,099 buy of TNL, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $52.10 a piece.

So far Brown is in the green, up about 3.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $53.92.

Travel + Leisure Co is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Brown in the past twelve months.

And at Heartland Express, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Michael John Sullivan who bought 1,000 shares at a cost of $16.93 each, for a total investment of $16,928.

Before this latest buy, Sullivan bought HTLD at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $45,585 at an average of $18.23 per share.

Heartland Express, is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday.

Sullivan was up about 2.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HTLD trading as high as $17.36 in trading on Monday.