Progress being made on Bootleg, Dixie fires raging in the Western United States

THE NATION'S LARGEST FIRE...BURNING IN OGORETHE BOOTLEG FIRE-- IN SOUTHERNOREGON NEAR THE CALIFORNIABORDER -- IS 74 PERCENTCONTAINED..THAT'S A SIGNIFICANT JUMP FROMSATURDAY... WHEN IT WAS 56PERCENT CONTAINED.E THFIRE HAS BURNED MORE THAN400-THOUSAND ACRES.CALIFORNIA'S DIXIE FIRE IS NOWTHE ELEVENTH LARGESTWILDFIRE IN STATE HISTORY.CAL FIRE SAYS IT'S SCORCHED MORETHAN 240-THOUSAND REACAS OF THIS MORNING.THIS IS A LOOK AT AERIAL EFFORTSTO FIGHT THE BLAZE -- ABOUT AHUNDRED MILES NORTH OFSACRAMENTO.

EVACUATION ORDERSARE IN PLACE FOR RESIDENTS INPARTS OF BUTTE -- PLUMAS ANDTEHAMA COUNTS.IEIT'S UNCLEAR WHAT STARTED THEDIXIE FIRE IN MID-JULYAND ACCORDING TO FIRE OFFICIALS-- THE PEAK FIRE NEAR HAVILAHHABURNED MORE THAN TWO- THOUSANDACRES AND IS 98RCPEENT CONTAINED.TWO