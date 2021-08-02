Who is Omer Fedi? Addison Rae's rumored boyfriend is part of the punk rock resurgence

Move over Bryce Hall, Addison Rae has got a potential new boo with a stacked resume.The mega influencer had a messy split from Hall when she publicly implied he cheated on her.Now the He's All That star was spotted cozying up to Omer Fedi, an acclaimed guitarist, songwriter and producer.Here's everything you need to know about the hitmaker who has worked with Lil Nas X and 24KGoldn.Fedi is currently 21 years old.

He was born in Tel Aviv, Israel.When he was 16, he moved to Los Angeles with his father, who is an accomplished drummer.Other artists he's worked with include Machine Gun Kelly, Ella Mai, Miley Cyrus, The Kid LAROI and Yungblud.

Considered one of the hottest producers right now, Fedi can make up to $50,000 per track, according to Billboard.On July 30, Rae posted an Instagram Story that showed the silhouettes of two people embracing each other.Then Fedi posted the same video on his Instagram Story.

Fans believed this meant they were an item.However, besides the video, neither Rae nor Fedi has confirmed or denied their romance