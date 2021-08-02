TikToker claims to have found mold in unopened Capri Sun pouch

A TikToker is grossing out viewers after claiming that his Capri Sun contained mold in it.The video, which has since amassed over 7 million views, .shows user Victor Marcelo Aguil (@victormarceloaguilar) investigating what he alleges to be something floating in the juice pouch.After, Aguil cuts open the bag to look closer at the juice."Do you see this f****** s***?" he asks.

"This is f****** b*******.

The kids are drinking this!"."New fear unlocked," one commenter wrote.Capri Sun has yet to respond to Aguil's accusation, but this isn't the first time the brand has been in hot water for the same issue."Although rare, it is possible for mold to grow inside containers of preservative-free juice drinks..."."if the pouch is punctured in any way on its journey from our facilities to people’s homes,'' Kraft Heinz spokesperson Lynne Galia told TODAY in 2018.this is why the company started making the bottom of the pouches clear, .so that parents could check the state of the juices before handing them out to their kids