Marine demonstrates how to protect yourself in a hotel room: 'This is important'

A Dutch Royal Marine living in the U.S. is schooling TikTok on survival skills.Robin, aka @Dutchintheusa, has 3.6 million followers on TikTok.The father of twins is known for sharing tips and tricks on how to stay safe in any situation.In one popular TikTok, he broke down three major hotel room safety tips everyone should know about."Use your belt to go through the chain link," Robin said.

"This makes it harder to pick it or even remove the lock from the chain link".Next, he placed a glass on top of the doorknob so that if it fell off, he would know someone was trying to enter.The final trick he called a "self-made barrier" using the "triangular method".Robin removed the shower curtain rail and wedged it between the door and the wall next to it at a right angle.When he tried to open the door, it wouldn't budge.The video racked up 4.9 million views on TikTok.

Women especially seemed to appreciate the tips."I'm a female and travel for business.

This is good," one user commented