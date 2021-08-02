Duchess says the heroine of her historical romance is ‘a very rebellious lady’

Sarah, Duchess of York said the message she wants readers to take away from her new Mills & Boon book is to “fight for what you believe is your truth”.The Duke of York’s ex-wife described the book – Her Heart For A Compass – as her “sweeping, fabulous, historical novel” set in the 1870s and said her heroine Lady Margaret is “a very rebellious lady”.The book, which draws on Sarah’s own life journey and incorporates research into her ancestry, is a fictional account of the life of the duchess’s great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas-Scott.