St. Lucie Public Schools helps students get COVID-19 vaccine

St.
Lucie Public Schools is teaming up with the Florida Department of Health this week in an effort to get more COVID-19 shots in arms.
St.
Lucie Public Schools is teaming up with the Florida Department of Health this week in an effort to get more COVID-19 shots in arms.
St. Lucie Public Schools continue to encourage eligible students to get vaccinated for COVID-19 ahead of the new school year, and..
Jefferson County Public Schools and Jefferson County Public Health is calling on students 12 years and older to get vaccinated from..