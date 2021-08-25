NYC Teams Up With Avengers For Back To School Vaccine Push

There is a new push to get New York City teachers, staff and students vaccinated before the start of school, as the Delta variant surges.
CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details from Times Square.
There is a new push to get New York City teachers, staff and students vaccinated before the start of school, as the Delta variant surges.
CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details from Times Square.
NYC Mandates COVID-19 Vaccinations , for Public School Teachers and Staff.
The announcement was made on Aug. 23 as New York..