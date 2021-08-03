QB Recruit Quinn Ewers Skipping Senior Year At Southlake-Carroll, Headed To Ohio State

Big news from the North Texas teen considered to be the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2022.
Quinn Ewers is skipping his senior year at Southlake-Carroll and is headed to Ohio State.
Ewers reclassified to the Class of 2021 and will battle fellow five-stars C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord
This is a huge deal
The top-ranked player in the 2022 class is mulling a huge decision because of new rules in college sports