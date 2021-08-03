DaBaby Apologizes For 'Hurtful And Triggering' Comments

The rapper issued an apology on Instagram after being dropped from three music festivals.
DaBaby's Non-Apology Is One For The Ages
Clash
It's already back-firing...
*DaBaby* has issued a further apology for his "hurtful and triggering"..
The rapper issued an apology on Instagram after being dropped from three music festivals.
It's already back-firing...
*DaBaby* has issued a further apology for his "hurtful and triggering"..
DaBaby has apologized for his “hurtful and triggering” comments against the LGBTQ community in an Instagram post..