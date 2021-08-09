DaBaby Deletes Instagram Apology for Homophobic Rant

DaBaby , Deletes Instagram Apology, for Homophobic Rant.

The apology, which was issued by the 29-year-old rapper less than a week ago, can no longer be found on Instagram.

It was in reference to his "hurtful and triggering" and "misinformed" comments he'd made about HIV/AIDS at Rolling Loud on July 25.

If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cellphone light up, DaBaby, at Rolling Loud.

Fellas, if you ain’t sucking n----- d--- in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights in the air, DaBaby, at Rolling Loud.

Celebrities ranging from Elton John, Madonna and Dua Lipa decried his comments.

Celebrities ranging from Elton John, Madonna and Dua Lipa decried his comments.

Celebrities ranging from Elton John, Madonna and Dua Lipa decried his comments.

Miley Cyrus offered to "talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future.".

DaBaby's reps have yet to clarify why the apology has been taken down