I Love My Vitiligo - But Will My Blind Date? | DATING DIFFERENT

BASHIR AZIZ is a 26-year-old singleton born with vitiligo.

A few months ago, Bashir broke up with his girlfriend and is now on the hunt for love as he returns home to London.

Bashir is confident in his skin, adores the attention he gets and wants to find a woman who is confident in herself.

Bashir told Truly: “Girls can't handle the attention I get.

But I want to find someone that enjoys it too.

I want to find someone that enjoys living in my spotlight.

That's what I want, and I hope she embraces it and loves it as much as I do as well." Today, Bashir will go on his first ever blind date with full time creative artist Lidianna.

But will Bashir meet the woman of his dreams?

He said: “I'm just excited.

Waiting for the person to come up, show up.

It’s the first blind date I've ever done.

I'm excited to see how it comes out.” Lidianna said: “I've never been on a blind date.

I hope he's the one.

