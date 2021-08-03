NYC will require proof of vaccination for indoor spaces

Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, fitness, entertainment and performances.
He introduced the “Key to NYC Pass” for vaccinated people.
