Prince George business owner frustrated by 'senseless', costly vandalism

The business is currently recovering from vandalism which is resulting in a significant bill that he will have to pay out of pocket.

These days, work isn't the same for John Bogue, the owner of Tree Time Adventures in Prince George County.

INO THIS BUSINESS...BUT IN A MATTER OF MINUTES - AGROUP OF VANDALS TORE ITAPART.ROU SENIOR REPORTER WAYNE COVILTELLS US WHAT HAPPENED TO AHOPEWELL MAN - WHO IS HOPINGSOME OF THE PICTURES YOU'REABOUT TO SEE WILL HELP SOLVE THECRIME.NAT SEQUENCE OPEN :08 SECONDSRIGHT NOW.

WORK JUST ISN'TOPEN :08 SECONDS RIGHT ONW.WORK JUST ISN'T THE SAM EFORJOHN BOGUE..SOT: JOHN BOGUE, OWNER TREETIMEADVENTURES SAYS TC 22:33:23"IT'S JUST SENSELESS.".THE OWNER OF.

ST:O JOHNBOGUE, OWNER TREE TIMEADVENTURES SAYS TC 22:25:46"TREE TIME ADVENTURES" NAT:MOM ON ZIP LINE.IN PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY.RECOVERING FROM VANDALISM...SOT: JOHN BOGUE, OWNER TREETIME ADVENTURES SAYS TC 22:32:50"2 GIRLS AND 2 BOYS.".WHICH IS ADDING UP TO QUITE ABILL..HE'LL HAVE TO PAY.

OUT OFPOCKET...STARTING WITH.

SOT: JOHNBOGUE, OWNER TREE TIMEADVENTURES SAYS TC 22:5134:"YEP, THERE HE GOES, THERE'SANOTHER STRIKE.".

A NEW SECURITY CAMERA.

MOVINGON TO A LADDER.SOT: JOHN BOGUE, OWNER TREETIME ADVENTURES SAYS TC 22:37:32"WLEL THEY BURNT THE ROPE OFF OFIT, WHICH DOESN'T MAKE A WHOLELOT OF SENSE TO ME..

THEN THEIR NEWEST ZIP LINE HASTO BE SHUT DOWN.< SOT: JOHN BOGUE, OWNER TREETIME ADVENTURES SAYS TC 22:44:26"SO WE FOUND A PIECE OF HARDWAREHANGING FROM THIS ZIP LINE, ITCLEARLY DIDN'TBELONG HERE SO, OUR ASSUMPTIONIS THAT IT WAS REMOVED FROMSOME OTHER PART OF THE COURSE.".

AND NOW BOGUE HAS TO HIE RANINSPECTOR..WHO HAS TO COME FROMCANADA.

SOT: JOHN BOGUE, OWNERTREE TIME ADVENTURES SAYS TC22:29:20ISH "WHICH COMES OABUTTHE TUNETO ROUGHLY $5- THOUSAND DOLLARSTO HAVE A COURSEINSPECTION DONE ON THAT." .BUTWITHOUT DOUBT.

SOT: JOHN BOGUE,OWNER TREE TIME ADVENTURES SAYSTC 22:32:04 "I HANDCARVED A SIGN FOR HER." ..HISBIGGEST DISAPPOIMNTENT.THE SIGN HE USED TO PROPOSE TOHIS FIANEEC'.SOT: JOHN BOGUE, OWNER TREEIMTE ADVENTURES SAYS TC 22:32:20"I DON'T KNOW WHY THEY FELT THENEED BUTTHEY BROKE THAT SIGN AND SO THATWAS DISHEARTENING,THE SIGN WAS SPECIAL TO ME."TREE TIME ADVENTURESOPENED FOR A SHORT TIME IN 2019.SOT: JOHN BOGUE, OWNER TREETIMEADVENTURES SAYS TC 22:26:07"THIS SEEMS TO BE A BUCKET LISTITEM FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE.I'VE HADMY OLDEST CUSTOMER HAS BEEN 86YEARS OLD."WHEN IT WAS TIME FOR THE 2020SEASON.

COVID SHUT THEMDOWN.

2021 WAS ACTUALLY BEINGGOOD TO THEM.

SOT: JOHN BOGUE,OWNER TREE TIME ADVENTURES SAYSTC 22:27:14 "THIS IS RAELLY OURFIRST REAL SEASON."UNTIL THIS.

WAYNE COVIL TAGJOHN BOGUE OBVIOUSLYDISAPPOINTED IN WHAT HAPPENEDHERE AND THAT IT TOOK THEVANDALSJUST 20 MINUTES TO DO ALL THEDAMAGE.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORATIMONABOUT THISCRIME.

CALL CRIME SOLVERS AT73302777.WORK