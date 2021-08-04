Evacuation Orders Expand For Areas Affected In Dixie Fire

The Dixie Fire is exploding in size.
It's now threatening the town of Chester and the eastern shore of Lake Almanor.
Chester, including the peninsula, is now under an evacuation order.
Lake Almanor is also under a mandatory evacuation order.
The Dixie Fire is getting close to becoming the 10th largest wildfire in California history.
The Dixie Fire now stands at 208,206 acres and is 23% contained. More than 4,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders...