Wayne State University mandating COVID-19 vaccines for upcoming fall semester

Wayne State University announced a vaccine mandate, joining several other universities in the state who have issued similar policies after updated CDC guidelines.

In a letter, President M.

Roy Wilson said all students, faculty and staff who plan to be on campus during the fall semester will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Proof of vaccination must be submitted by Aug.

30 in order to be allowed on campus.