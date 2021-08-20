Fact Check Friday: Refuse the vaccine, get fired, collect unemployment?

As more employers are starting to require their employers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some people online are suggesting people refuse the vaccine so their employer will fire them, allowing them to collect unemployment.

AS VACCINATIONS MOVE FROMVOLUNTARY TO MANDATORY FORMORE AND MORE EMPLOYEES, THOSEO WHáDON'T WANT , ITHAVELIMITED OPTIONS ON WHAT TO DOTO KEEP GETTING PAID.ONE WAYBEING FLOATED AROUND THEINTERNET COULD ACTUALLY COSTU.YOOUR ADRI ANWHITSETT SPOKETO A LEGAL EXPERT FOR TODAY'SFACT CHECK FRIDAY.EVERY CINCINNATI AREA HOSTAPILREQUIRESIT.EPISCOPAL RETIREMENT SERVICESand AMTRAK DOTOO.AS EMPLOYEE VACCINE MANDATESBEGIN - WE FIND A LOT OF"ADVICE" ON SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUTWHAT YOU SHOULDO DIF Y OUDON'T WANT TO GET THESHOT.NAMELY - DON'T QUIT - MAKETHEM FE IRYOU SO YOU C ANCOLLECT UNEMPLOYMENT.BUT THATADVICE WON'T GET YOU FAR INTHETRI-STATE.in Ohio that's unlikelyKENKATKIN IS A W LAPROFESSOR ATNORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY.HE SAYS YOU'RE TYPICALLYELIGIBLE IN OHIO IF Y'ROUELAID OFF OR INVOLUNTARILYFURLOUGHED.If a company has a lipocyrequiring vaccines, and anemployee won't comply, thatulwod generally be considereda firing for cause which wouldrender tt haindividualineligible for Ohiounemploymentbenefits.Ohio's UNEMPLOYMENT HANDBOOKSTATES THAT CAUSE COULD BE"VIOLATING ESTABLISHED COMPANYRULES" OR "DREISGARDING THEEMPLOYERS' INTEREST."KENTUCKYAND INDIANA HAVE SIMILARPROVISIONS F ORELIGIBILY.ITSOWHAT ABOUTEXCEPTIONS??If someone said they had amedical reonas based on theirdisability, that they didn'twant to get the vaccine.

Thatcould be a valid claim.

But ifand only if somebody has anactual disability, that'srecognized under the Americanswith Disabilities Act.ANDU'YOD LIKELY NEED EVIDENCETHAT YOU ADHERE TO RELIGIOUSTEACHINGS AGAINST TAKING ACCVAINE IN ORDER TO GET THATEXEMPTION.KATKIN'SADVICE...Use t heprocedures that theiremployers have to seekexemptions but not to justexpect that if they quit, orif they get fired, withouthaving gone throh ugthoseprocesses, that they're goingto be able to get any kind ofunemployment compensation.ADRIAN WHITSETT, WCPO 9 NEWS.