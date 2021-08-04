Broken Promise Movie

Broken Promise Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A Chinese peasant, on hearing his wife demand a divorce is enraged and beats her to death while the couples' three children look on.

Broken Promise chronicles an unspeakable crime and the events that followed it.

Three bewildered children were orphaned by tragedy while their father, the murderer, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The devastated siblings were placed in the care of Sun Village; a unique orphanage dedicated to the children of criminals serving long sentences all across China.

And, after gaining unprecedented access, Broken Promise culminates in an extraordinary prison visit; permitted by the Law exclusively on Chinese New Year – in which three emotionally fragile children embrace their father, tell him how much they still care and promise to make him proud once he's finally released; a powerful testament to the ties that bind even the most traumatized family.

Broken Promise is a window into a world of violence, penance and forgiveness in one of the most remote regions of rural China.