Nasdaq 100 Movers: MTCH, AMD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%.

Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 29.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Match Group, trading down 5.8%.

Match Group is lower by about 1.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kraft Heinz, trading down 4.7%, and JD.

Om, trading up 3.0% on the day.