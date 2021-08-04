Nasdaq 100 Movers: MTCH, AMD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%.
Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 29.2% gain.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%.
Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 29.2% gain.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%.
Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 29.2% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Match Group, trading down 5.8%.
Match Group is lower by about 1.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Kraft Heinz, trading down 4.7%, and JD.
Om, trading up 3.0% on the day.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the..
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the..