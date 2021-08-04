Blue Origin Loses Challenge to NASA SpaceX Moon Lander Contract

Blue Origin , Loses Challenge to NASA, SpaceX Moon Lander Contract.

On July 30, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) denied Jeff Bezos’ protest against NASA's decision to go with another company's design for its lunar lander.

On July 30, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) denied Jeff Bezos’ protest against NASA's decision to go with another company's design for its lunar lander.

The $2.9 billion contract went to Elon Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX.

The $2.9 billion contract went to Elon Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX.

'The New York Times' reports that the contract was seen as a contest between the two billionaires.

'The New York Times' reports that the contract was seen as a contest between the two billionaires.

Despite this finding, the decision also concludes that the protesters could not establish any reasonable possibility of competitive prejudice arising from this limited discrepancy in the evaluation, Government Accountability Office, via 'The New York Times'.

Despite this finding, the decision also concludes that the protesters could not establish any reasonable possibility of competitive prejudice arising from this limited discrepancy in the evaluation, Government Accountability Office, via 'The New York Times'.

Bezos and Blue Origin remain firmly against the decision.

.

We stand firm in our belief that there were fundamental issues with NASA’s decision, but the G.A.O.

Wasn’t able to address them due to their limited jurisdiction, Blue Origin statement, via 'The New York Times' .

We stand firm in our belief that there were fundamental issues with NASA’s decision, but the G.A.O.

Wasn’t able to address them due to their limited jurisdiction, Blue Origin statement, via 'The New York Times' .

We’ll continue to advocate for two immediate providers as we believe it is the right solution, Blue Origin statement, via 'The New York Times' .

We’ll continue to advocate for two immediate providers as we believe it is the right solution, Blue Origin statement, via 'The New York Times' .

According to 'The New York Times,' the current bids by Blue Origin and Dynetics remain valid until Aug.

9.

According to 'The New York Times,' the current bids by Blue Origin and Dynetics remain valid until Aug.

9.

A Blue Origin spokesman said the company has requested that the agency extends that deadline to Nov.

1, “to ensure NASA has every chance to award a second provider and restore competition.”.

A Blue Origin spokesman said the company has requested that the agency extends that deadline to Nov.

1, “to ensure NASA has every chance to award a second provider and restore competition.”