Harry crashes Meghan's video call with Melissa McCarthy in birthday video

Meghan Markle has launched a new initiative for her 40th birthday, called 40x40.

Announcing the plan via a video chat with Melissa McCarthy, she encouraged women to give up 40 minutes of their time to help another woman back into the workforce.

The video also features an appearance from husband Prince Harry, who can be spotted attempting to juggle in the background of the call.