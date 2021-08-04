Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about President Biden, border security, and COVID-19

Gov.
Ron DeSantis speaks about President Biden, border security, mask mandates, and COVID-19 at a press conference in Panama City on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
