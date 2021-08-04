Tamyra Mensah-Stock Is the First Black Woman To Win Olympic Gold in Wrestling

The 28-year-old made history on Aug.

3 when she defeated Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu to take the gold in the women's 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final.

Not only has she become the first Black woman to win gold in Olympic wrestling.

But she's now also the second American woman to ever achieve the feat.

The first was Helen Maroulis, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games.

Mensah-Stock was elated by her accomplishment.

It feels amazing.

I love representing the U.S. I freaking love living there, and I'm so happy I get to represent USA!, Tamyra Mensah-Stock, via statement.

UFC President Dana White congratulated the Houston native.

Congratulations Tamyra Stock for being the first black woman to win a wrestling gold medal.

I love your energy, I love your positivity, and we couldn't have a better representative of our country, Dana White, UFC president, via Twitter.

American wrestler Jordan Burroughs also celebrated her accomplishment.

She's done it!

Olympic Gold Medalist!

Congratulations @MensahTamStock Welcome to the club!, Jordan Burroughs, American wrestler, via Twitter