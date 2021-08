Where WNY lawmakers stand on a possible Cuomo impeachment

A majority of local state lawmakers believe he should be impeached.

BOMBSHELL REPORT FROM THE NEWYORK ATTORNEY GENERAL'SOFFICE..THE MONTHS- LONGINVESTIGATION... FINDING THEGOVERNOR WAS IN VIOLATION OFBOTH STATE AND FEDERAL LAWS BYSEXUALLY HARASSING 11 WOMEN..INCLUDING CURRENT AND FORMEREMPLOYEES AND A STATE TROOPERON HIS SECURITY DETAIL.

YET --IN THE HOURS AFTER THOSEDAMNING DETAILS WERE RELEASED-- CUOMO SAYS HE HAS PLENTY OFWORK TO DO FOR NEW YORKERSEARLIER TODAY... SEVERALPROTESTS... AND THIS PLANEFLYING OVER THE STATE CAPITOLWITH A BANNER READING: "THEREPORT IS IN.

REMOVE CUOMONOW."HOUSE SPEAKER NANCYPELOSI..AND THE GOVERNORS OFNEARBY "NEW JERSEY..CONNECTICUT, RHODE ISLAND ANDPENNSYLVANIA" ARE ALL JOININGCALLS FOR CUOMO'S RESIGNATION.NOW...UNLIKE THE PRESIDENTIALIMPEACHMENT PROCESS..

A STATEIMPEACHMENT WOULD START IN THETHE NEW YORK ASSEMBLY.

ITTAKES A MAJORITY TO IMPEACHTHE GOVERNOR -- THEN A TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY IN ANIMPEACHMENT COURT TO CONVICTHIM.

SO WOULD THE VOTES BETHERE?

OUR OWN ALI TOUHEYSPENT THE DAY REACHING OUT TO*AL* OF OUR LOCAL LAWMAKERSTO GET THEIR PULSE ON THEIMPEACHMENT PROCESS.NAT OPEN LANGWORTHY SOT THAT'SSTATE G-O- P CHAIRMAN NICKLANGWORTHY CALLING FOR THEIMPEACHMENT OF DEMOCRATICGOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO.

MANYWOULD EXPECT THAT FROM THEOPPOSING TEAM.

BUT A MAJORITYOF THE WESTERN NEW YORK STATEDELEGATION AGREEBE REMOVED FROM OFFICE IF HEDOESN'T RESIGN.

THAT INCLUDESHALF OF LOCAL DEMOCRATS.SENATE DEMOCRAT SEAN RYAN, ANDASSEMBLY DEMOCRATS AT BURKE,JON RIVERA, AND BILL CONRADARE CALLING FOR A RESIGNATIONOR IMPEACHMENT.

SENATOR TIMKENNEDY SAYS HE SHOULD RESIGNAND THE ASSEMBLY SHOULD MOVEFORWARD WITH THE IMPEACHMENTPROCESS.

BUT KENNEDY STOPPEDSHORT OF CALLING ON HIS OWNHOUSE TO DO THE SAME, SINCE HEWOULD BE A JUROR IN ANIMPEACHMENT TRIAL.

ASSEMBLYMAJORITY LEADER CRYSTALPEOPLES-STOKES ALSO SAYS CUOMOSHOULD RESIGN BUT SAYS SHEDOESN'T BELIEVE HE WILL.

SHETOO IS NOT CALLING FOR ANIMPEACHMENT.

A SPOKESMAN FORHER OFFICE SAYS A LOT HAS TOHAPPEN BEFORE GETTING TO THATPOINT.

ASSEMBLYWOMEN KARENMCMAHON AND MONICA WALLACEALSO CALLING FOR HISRESIGNATION BUT STOPPING SHORTOF AN IMPEACHMENT CALL.

BOTHARE MEMBERS OF THE JUDICIARYCOMMITTEE TASKED WITH ITS OWNINDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION.

I'MTOLD THE COMMITTEE MEETS NEXTWEEK TO DISCUSS THE CASE.

ANDON THE GOP SIDELLLL LLL LOCLL LOCALSENATORS AND ASSEMBLYMEMBE RSSAY THEY WOULD VOTE TO IMPEACHCUOMO EXCEPT ASSEMBLYMAN MIKENORRIS.

NORRIS SAYS HE'SWITHHOLDING A POSITION SINCEHE TOO SITS ON THE JUDICIARYCOMMITTEE AND IS PART OF THATINVESTIGATION.

GOVERNOR CUOMORESPONDED TO THE A-G REPORTTUESDAYNDND DND DENND DENIEND DENIEDND DENIED ANND DENIED ANYALLEGATION OF SEXUALHARASSMENT BY CURRENT ANDFORMER FEMALE EMPLOYEES.

SOT:11 I WANT YOU TO KNOWDIRECTLY FROM ME THAT I NEVERTOUCHED ANYONE INAPPROPRIATELYOR MADE INAPPROPRIATE SEXUALADVANCES.

ALI STAND UP CLOSEASSEMBLY SPEAKER CARL HEASTIESAYS HE'S WAITING ON THEJUDICIARY COMMITTEE'SINDEPENDENT INVESTIGATIONBEFORE CALLING FOR A SPECIALSESSION TO BEING IMPEACHMENTPROCEEDINGS.

HE HAS PREVIOUSLYCALLED FOR HIS RESIGNATION ANDAFTER READING THE REPORTBELIEVES THE GOVERNOR ISN'TFIT FOR OFFICE.

ALI TOUHEY, 7EWN.ONE OF THE THE GOVERNOR'SACCUSERS -- CHAR