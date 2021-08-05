Bruno Tonioli says travel rules impacting Strictly return

Bruno Tonioli has dismissed suggestions relaxed restrictions on arrivals from the US mean he is returning as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.Since Monday, people fully vaccinated in the US and most of the EU have no longer had to quarantine upon arrival.It comes after former professional partner Anton Du Beke joined the Strictly judging panel for this series while Tonioli, who lives in the US and is a judge on Dancing With The Stars, remains unable to take part due to travel uncertainty due to the pandemic.