Yellowjackets Season 1

Starring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), the one-hour drama series stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar®, Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire) joins Lyle and Nickerson to serve as executive producer and show running partner.