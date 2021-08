Amit Rohidas : Indian hockey defender from Odisha | Oneindia News

Indian hockey team’s defender Amit Rohidas hails from Saunamara village, and if the first ever non tribal to come out of Odisha to represent the country on the international level.

He got his first major breakthrough when he was selected in the Indian team for Under-18 Asia Cup, held at Myanmar in 2009.

