Jamaica's sprint queens: 'I think we represent the hope of so many girls from the country'

Full of joy and pride, the Jamaican trio of Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce join Coy Wire to revel in the medal success the sprinters have had at Tokyo 2020.

The three fastest women in the world discuss how competition between them drives their success.