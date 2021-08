Roughly 150,000 vaccine doses in Michigan went to waste in June and July

Since the first vials of the COVID-19 vaccine rolled off the production line, health officials have been cautious to make sure every single dose was used.

Now that demand has slowed, that job becomes more difficult.

So far in Michigan 193,291 COVID vaccine doses have been wasted, and 156,238 of those were wasted since May 25.

Some were wasted due to dropped or broken vials, but the vast majority were opened and not used.