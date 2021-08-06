Understand the reasons why the majority of Indians do not invest. | Invest Smart | Oneindia News

Many people don't invest because of fear and ignorance.

The majority of individuals have no idea how the stock market works, do not have a brokerage account.

The stock market is frequently misunderstood as a zero-sum game or a kind of gambling.

And if you have no idea what you're doing and try to be a day trader or choose stocks based on advise from a buddy, barber, or whatever, you're really gambling.

American investor Howard S.

Marks is rumoured to have stated, "Investing is more art than science." Even a layperson should begin investing as soon as possible.

#InvestSmart #StockMarket #MutualFunds