WEB EXTRA: Olympic Gymnasts Return Home

Team USA gymnasts were welcomed home from the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday (8/5).
Fans in Minneapolis, MN, greeted Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum.
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles arrived back to cheers and "USA" chants in Houston, TX.
