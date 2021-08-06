Mother partied in club while her toddler starved to death

A teenage mother who left her toddler daughter to starve to death while she partied in London and Coventry has been jailed.Verphy Kudi went to a 1990s music concert in Elephant and Castle and even had a DJ announce her birthday during her days-long jaunt away from home, a court heard.

All the while, her 20-month-old daughter Asiah was alone in her flat in Brighton more than 50 miles away.

Asiah died from influenza and starvation after having been left unattended in the flat for days on end, prosecutors say.